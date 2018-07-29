$5,000 reward set for information on fatal S. Claiborne shooting

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information concerning a shooting on S. Claiborne that left three victims dead and seven additional victims injured.

The NOPD is investigating the incident that occurred around 8:35 p.m. Saturday night (July 28) in the 3400 block of S. Claiborne Avenue. NOPD Second District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting involving multiple adult victims.Upon arrival, officers discovered three victims in the area suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers then learned that multiple victims had been transported to area hospitals via private conveyance with gunshot wounds sustained in the incident.The three victims found at the scene, described as two males and one female, were pronounced dead at the scene. The seven additional victims, identified as five males and two females, were transported to area hospitals. Four of the victims arrived at the hospital by private conveyance, while three were transported via EMS.

Through investigation, detectives determined that two unknown armed subjects believed to be wearing hooded sweatshirts allegedly approached a group of people standing outside of a business and opened fire, striking 10 of the individuals. The subjects then fled the scene northbound on South Claiborne Avenue toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, then unknown.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive. No further information is available at this time.

Crimestoppers

You must call Crimestoppers DIRECTLY and SUBMIT AN ANONYMOUS TIP at (504) 822-1111 to qualify for the reward. You will remain ANONYMOUS and do not have to testify in court to earn the CASH REWARD.

Call Crimestoppers and you will be issued a TIP NUMBER, which is the only way we identify you. You must keep your number to check on the status and be eligible for the Reward. The reward is paid in cash.

Mayor’s Statement

Mayor LaToya Cantrell released the following statement on the shootings that occurred on South Claiborne Avenue near the Milan area: