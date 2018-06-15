Woman’s ex-boyfriend throws her down the stairs in home invasion, police say

The man got inside the home in the 3100 block of Toledano Street (between South Prieur and South Roman streets) through an open window around 2:30 a.m. Friday, June 15, according to the initial NOPD report. He hit the victim — a woman in her late 20s — in her face, dragged outside and threw her down stairs, then left, the report states.
Police are seeking a warrant for his arrest, the report states. The incident is classified as an aggravated burglary, which usually describes a break-in at an occupied home that involves some sort of weapon or attack.
Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.