Wave of new restaurants announced on Magazine Street, and in other Uptown neighborhoods
Jun 302018
The restaurants opening on Magazine Street are:
- A new partnership from Chef Tory McPhail at Commander’s Palace and Darryl Reginelli of pizza fame, serving fried chicken and cocktails in a casual space in the former Noodle & Pie space near State Street, according to Stephanie Carter of Eater NOLA,
- An outpost of Haydel’s Bakery at 3117 Magazine Street (the former Fleurty Girl T-shirt shop), according to Todd Price of nola.com,
- A new restaurant called Gris Gris in the former Square Root building in the Lower Garden District, where Commander’s Palace and Brennan’s veteran Eric Cook will serve his take on New Orleans classics, such as a fried oyster BLT, according to Ian McNulty of The Advocate,
- A restaurant called “Warbucks” in the former Amici spot at 3218 Magazine will serve playful small plates from a former chef at August with a hip-hop alter ego, writes Helen Freund at Gambit,
- A new project from the Turkey and the Wolf owners in the former Magazine Street Po-Boy space in the Irish Channel, according to McNulty earlier this month, and
- A location of Lemonshark Poke, a “California-based poké chain from Wallflowers’ founding guitarist Tobi Miller and ex-race car driver Richard Gottlieb,” is planned for Magazine Commons at 2901 Magazine, Carter wrote at Eater NOLA last month.
On tap in other Uptown neighborhoods are:
- A taco and small plates restaurant called Barracuda at 3984 Tchoupitoulas (near Constantinople), according to Freund at Gambit,
- Insomnia Cookies, a national cookie-delivery chain, at 7527 Maple Street (the former home of Maple Street Books) in the university area, Freund also wrote, and
- Kolache Kitchen will bring pastries filled with breakfast and lunch items to the former Freret Donut and Po-Boy Shop, Price reports at nola.com.
Sadly, two more restaurants announced their closures this month as well: Saucy’s BBQ on Magazine, and The Melting Pot on St. Charles Avenue.
