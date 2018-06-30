Wave of new restaurants announced on Magazine Street, and in other Uptown neighborhoods

After half a dozen high-profile restaurants around Uptown New Orleans announced their closing in May, a wave of new restaurants have been announced in June, with at least six aiming for Magazine Street alone.

The restaurants opening on Magazine Street are:

On tap in other Uptown neighborhoods are:

A taco and small plates restaurant called Barracuda at 3984 Tchoupitoulas (near Constantinople), according to Freund at Gambit,

Insomnia Cookies, a national cookie-delivery chain, at 7527 Maple Street (the former home of Maple Street Books) in the university area, Freund also wrote, and

Kolache Kitchen will bring pastries filled with breakfast and lunch items to the former Freret Donut and Po-Boy Shop, Price reports at nola.com.

Sadly, two more restaurants announced their closures this month as well: Saucy’s BBQ on Magazine, and The Melting Pot on St. Charles Avenue.