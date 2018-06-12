Two injured in Adele Street shooting, police say

A man and a woman were both injured Monday evening in a shooting on Adele Street, New Orleans police said.

The victims, both in their 20s, were standing in the 700 block of Adele Street (near Chippewa Street) shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 11, when two gunmen emerged from behind a vehicle and began firing at them, according to the initial NOPD report. One of the victims was hit in the hand and the other was hit in both legs, and both were treated at the hospital for their injuries, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.