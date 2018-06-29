Truck driver robbed at gunpoint during argument over alleged car crash, police say

A truck driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning by another driver on Earhart Boulevard during a three-way argument over an alleged car crash, New Orleans police said.

The driver of a gray Honda Accord coupe told a truck driver in his 50s that the truck had hit his car shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, June 28, in the 4200 block of Earhart Boulevard (near South Broad Street), according to the initial NOPD report. They began arguing, and another truck driver in his 40s drove up to intervene, the report states.

At that point, the Honda driver “became irate,” drew a chrome handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the second truck driver, the report states. As that man then tried to leave the scene, the suspect reached into one of the 18-wheeler, grabbed the first driver’s black bag and drove off, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.