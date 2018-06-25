Train derails on tracks near Tchoupitoulas

A train derailed on the New Orleans Public Belt railroad tracks near Tchoupitoulas Street, but no one was injured, New Orleans fire officials said.

The derailment was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, June 22, at 4822 Tchoupitoulas Street, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. “One train was traveling out of the yard while another was traveling in the same direction failed to yield to the outbound train causing them to collide into each other.”

A total of three locomotives and four cars were knocked from the tracks, but no chemical leaks were found, according to the fire department.

Eight NOFD vehicles with 22 firefighters responded to the derailment, and Hulcher Professional Services Incorporated helped clear the train cars from the tracks, the report states. The incident remains under investigation by the New Orleans Public Belt.