This Week at The Broad: Yeah, It’s Scary

Do you know what we do on slow Tuesday afternoons at The Broad? We like to tell scary stories around the daiquiri machine (did you know we have a new daiquiri machine?). This week’s new film is scarier than any story the bartenders have whipped up and that’s saying quite a lot.

HEREDITARY is getting lots of comparisons to The Exorcist, and that’s high praise for fans of scary movies. Toni Colette stars in this thriller about family secrets that were best left secret. We’ve been keeping the trailer off of children’s movies due to reports of nightmares and Screen 4 has been known to be haunted for quite some time. We advise that you just repeat to yourself…

It's Only A Movie

It’s Only A Movie

It’s Only A Movie

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY, DEADPOOL 2 and RBG stay in our lineup next week as we prepare for the next big batch of summer arrivals. Have you heard about some of our special events coming later this summer? We’ve got YELLOW SUBMARINE playing this July and a special Sing-A-Long of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS scheduled for August. Keep reading this newsletter throughout the summer for more special announcements.

When we announced GRACE JONES: BLOODLIGHT AND BAMI (the newsletter editor who wrote Bloodletting and Bami has been sacked) we told you it would be a one week run. We lied. We are adding two additional screenings on Saturday and Sunday to give you all one more chance to catch this great documentary.

BYOB(aby) will be showing SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 AM and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies!

SHOWTIMES

DEADPOOL 2

Friday: 12:00 PM 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:20 PM 9:40 PM

Saturday & Sunday: 12:00 PM 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:20 PM 9:40 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

Thursday: 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:20 PM 9:45 PM

RBG

Friday: 12:35 PM 2:40 PM 4:50 PM 7:00 PM 9:15 PM

Saturday & Sunday: 11:00 AM 2:40 PM 4:50 PM 7:00 PM 9:15 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:00 PM 3:00 PM 5:05 PM 7:10 PM 9:20 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 12:30 PM 2:40 PM 4:50 PM 9:40 PM

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Friday: 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 6:45 PM 9:30 PM

Saturday & Sunday: 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 6:45 PM 9:30 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 6:45 PM 9:30 PM

Thursday: 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 6:45 PM 9:30 PM

HEREDITARY

Friday: 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:10 PM 9:50 PM

Saturday & Sunday: 11:15 AM 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:50 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday: 11:15 AM 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:50 PM

GRACE JONES: BLOODLIGHT AND BAMI

Saturday & Sunday: 12:10 PM

INCREDIBLES 2

Thursday (6/15): 7:00 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater. The tow yard across from our main parking lot as well as the AutoZone across Broad Street both offer additional parking without the fear of a costly boot.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008