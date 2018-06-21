This Week at The Broad: It’s a Beautiful Day in the Park

Sponsored by

It was an incredible weekend this past week (pun intended) as Incredibles 2 proved that maybe 14 years was just the right time for a sequel. With that big movie entering its second weekend, we are doubling down with two new movies that have been highly requested.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM is the fifth entry in the Jurassic Park/World franchise and by now you know the formula: man messes with nature and nature messes with man much harder. The reason why we’re excited for this one is simple, that formula works really really well. Most of the gang from Jurassic World returns, and one Dr. Ian Malcolm comes back to the franchise that made him the most memeable man in the world. We’ve got two sneak previews of this film coming this Thursday and tickets are still available.

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR is the feel-good documentary you’ve all been waiting for. Morgan Neville (20 FEET FROM STARDOM) directs this insightful look into the man and his mission to spread joy to millions and millions of children. You have shown us through all of your emails and Facebook messages that you REALLY want to see this movie so we plan to see all of you in your comfy slippers this weekend.

INCREDIBLES 2, FIRST REFORMED, HEREDITARY all remain in our lineup next weekend. We are expecting this weekend to be one of the busiest of the summer, so plan to buy your tickets online and show up early to get those prime seats together.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies!

SHOWTIMES

INCREDIBLES 2

Friday – Sunday: 10:40 AM 1:20 PM 3:55 PM 6:30 PM 9:10 PM

Monday: 1:20 PM 3:55 PM 6:50 PM 9:40 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday: 1:20 PM 3:55 PM 6:30 PM 9:10 PM

Thursday: 10:40 AM 1:20 PM 3:55 PM 6:30 PM 9:10 PM

JURASSIC WORLD FALLEN KINGDOM

Friday & Sunday: 10:55 AM 1:35 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Saturday: 10:55 AM 1:35 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Monday: 1:30 PM 4:10 PM 9:30 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday: 1:35 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Thursday: 10:55 AM 1:35 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR

Friday: 11:05 AM 1:10 PM 3:15 PM 5:20 PM 7:25 PM 9:30 PM

Saturday: 10:30 AM 12:35 PM 2:40 PM 7:25 PM 9:30 PM

Sunday: 1:10 PM 3:15 PM 5:20 PM 7:25 PM 9:30 PM

Monday: 1:10 PM 3:15 PM 5:20 PM 7:30 PM 9:50 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday: 1:10 PM 3:15 PM 5:20 PM 7:25 PM 9:30 PM

Thursday: 11:05 AM 1:10 PM 3:15 PM 5:20 PM 7:25 PM 9:30 PM

HEREDITARY

Friday – Sunday: 11:30 AM 2:10 PM 7:15 PM 9:55 PM

Monday: 2:10 PM 7:15 PM 9:55 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday: 2:10 PM 7:15 PM 9:55 PM

Thursday: 2:10 PM 7:15 PM 9:55 PM

FIRST REFORMED

Friday – Thursday: 4:50 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater. The tow yard across from our main parking lot as well as the AutoZone across Broad Street both offer additional parking without the fear of a costly boot.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

