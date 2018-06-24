The Uptown Swingers roll their annual parade (Photos)

The Uptown Swingers march down Washington avenue towards their first stop at the Purple Rain bar. The Uptown Swingers rolled their annual parade, starting at 4622 Loyola, finishing at Tapps II and Fox Bar, on Sunday, June 24. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Uptown Swingers Social Aid and Pleasure club closed out the second line season on Sunday, June 24 with their annual parade.
Eric Gordon blows his horn down Magnolia street.
Dancers found their way to the roof of the Raising Canes on Claiborne and Louisiana.
The Uptown Swingers rolled their annual parade, starting at 4622 Loyola, finishing at Tapps II and Fox Bar, on Sunday, June 24.
The king of the Uptown Swingers looks over the parade on Claiborne avenue.
The Uptown Swingers dance their way down Valence street.
The Uptown Swingers prepare to roll.
A young member of the Uptown Swingers seeks temporary relief from the 90 degree heat.
The Uptown Swingers rolled their annual parade, starting at 4622 Loyola, finishing at Tapps II and Fox Bar, on Sunday, June 24. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Uptown Swingers parade marches down Magnolia street to Napoleon avenue.
King Mel and Dell dance on the porch of a house in the 2300 block of Valence street.