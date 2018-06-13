Teen girl carjacked at gunpoint by acquaintance on Washington Avenue, police say

A teen girl was carjacked at gunpoint by a man riding in her car overnight on Washington Avenue, New Orleans police said Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was driving near Washington and South Jefferson Davis Parkway shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, when she got into an argument with a man in her car, according to the initial NOPD report.

She stopped the vehicle, and the man “pulled the victim out of her vehicle at gunpoint and then fled,” the report states. “The vehicle was later recovered.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.