Suspect wanted in South Carrollton fast-food robbery incident, police say

The man who allegedly tried to rob the Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on South Carrollton Avenue this weekend at gunpoint has been identified, and detectives are hoping the public can help locate him, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, June 1, a man drove a Chevrolet Malibu into the parking lot of the Wendy’s in the 3100 block of South Carrollton Avenue and entered the restaurant, according to the NOPD reports. He ” began trying to remove the cash register drawer while simultaneously removing a handgun from the waistband of his pants,” but when he was unable to remove the drawer, he left and drove away on Oleander Street, the report states.

The suspect is described as Andre Addison, 55, a 6-foot-tall man with short gray hair beginning to bald, and he was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu with an unknown temporary tag, the report states. Addison is also suspected in several Jefferson Parish robberies, said NOPD spokeswoman Ambria Washington.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.