Suspect sought on attempted-murder charge in shooting on Adele Lane, police say

 Posted by at 9:22 pm
Jun 272018
 

Bracarrie Reed and the vehicle he may be driving (via New Orleans Police)

Thaddeus Simmons (via Orleans Parish jail)

One man has been arrested, but another remains at large and believed to be armed in dangerous in a shooting on Adele Lane earlier this month that investigators have deemed a murder attempt, New Orleans police said.

Thaddieus Simmons, 27, was arrested Friday in connection with a June 11 shooting in the 700 block of Adele Lane in the River Garden area that injured two people, according to a NOPD report. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and two counts of simple criminal damage to property, jail

A second suspect, 22-year-old Bracarrie Reed, has yet to be located, however, and he is wanted on the same charges, the report states.

“Investigators believe that Reed may be driving a dark colored 2005 Infiniti FX35 and may be armed and dangerous,” the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.