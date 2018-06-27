Suspect sought on attempted-murder charge in shooting on Adele Lane, police say

One man has been arrested, but another remains at large and believed to be armed in dangerous in a shooting on Adele Lane earlier this month that investigators have deemed a murder attempt, New Orleans police said.

Thaddieus Simmons, 27, was arrested Friday in connection with a June 11 shooting in the 700 block of Adele Lane in the River Garden area that injured two people, according to a NOPD report. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and two counts of simple criminal damage to property, jail

A second suspect, 22-year-old Bracarrie Reed, has yet to be located, however, and he is wanted on the same charges, the report states.

“Investigators believe that Reed may be driving a dark colored 2005 Infiniti FX35 and may be armed and dangerous,” the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.