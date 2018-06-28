Suspect in numerous business robberies arrested after robbery at South Claiborne cell-phone store

A man wanted in a series of Uptown business robberies was arrested at noon Wednesday after his latest hit on a South Claiborne Avenue cell-phone store, New Orleans police said.

Andre Addison, 55, entered the Metro PCS store in the 8800 block of South Claiborne Avenue at noon on Wednesday, June 27, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded the cash register drawer, according to the initial NOPD report. After the clerk handed it to him, Addison tried to leave, but a police task force stopped him and arrested him, the report states.

Early in June, Addison had previously been identified as the suspect in a robbery incident at a Wendy’s on South Carrollton Avenue, police said. Earlier this week, police said they were still searching for him and had a warrant for his arrest in another business robbery, that of a Family Dollar on South Carrollton.

Anyone with more information about these cases is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.