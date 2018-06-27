South Broad Street under overpass to close for filming Thursday night

The blocks of South Broad Street alongside the overpass will be closed to traffic for filming overnight Thursday, though the bridge itself will remain open, city officials said.

The 800 to 1000 blocks of South Broad Street — essentially from Perdido Street on the Mid-City side of the overpass to Earhart Boulevard on the Uptown side — will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 28, and remain off limits to traffic until 7 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office. The closure will be nearest the ArtEgg studios, officials said.

“Law enforcement officers will be on-site to ensure public safety and to help facilitate the work and traffic flow,” the mayor’s office said.

The closure will not affect traffic on the overpass itself, officials said.

