Second line memorializes Tee Eva of praline shop, baby doll fame (Photos)

The second line for Eva Louis “Tee Eva” Perry, who died on Thursday, June 8 at 83, marches down Prytania before finishing at the Kingpin Bar. Tee Eva was known for her praline and pie shop at 5201 Magazine, singing with Ernie K-Doe and participating in the baby dolls at Mardi Gras. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
“Tee Eva” Perry, who was widely known for both her Magazine Street praline shop and her representation of the New Orleans baby doll tradition, was memorialized Monday night with a second line in her honor after her death last week at age 83.
A brass band featuring James Andrews, trumpet, performs in a second line for Eva Louis "Tee Eva" Perry.
People laid wreaths for Eva Louis "Tee Eva" Perry in front of her shop.
Baby Dolls pose photograph across the street from Tee Eva's shop before a second line for Eva Louis "Tee Eva" Perry.
Crowd members interact with local businesses during a second line for Eva Louis "Tee Eva" Perry.
People dance in a second line for Eva Louis "Tee Eva" Perry.
Baby Dolls lead the way in a second line for Eva Louis "Tee Eva" Perry.
Darryl "Dancing Man" Young dances on a porch in a second line for Eva "Tee Eva" Perry.