NOPD, Humane Society investigating cat’s severed head found on Audubon-area sidewalk

After a woman found the severed head of a cat on the sidewalk near Constance and Eleonore streets, both the New Orleans police and the Humane Society of Louisiana are now investigating the incident, authorities said.

Victoria Marchante found the head, but not the body, on Friday morning, and appeared to have been placed there “like a sick trophy,” according to a report by our partners at WWL-TV.

NOPD Second District Commander Shaun Ferguson said Tuesday that his detectives had been alerted to the discovery by an off-duty officer on private patrol, and that they were just beginning their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Humane Society at (901) 268-4432, the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.