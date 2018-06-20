Phone snatched from jogger’s hand in Audubon Park, police say

A woman running in Audubon Park had her phone snatched from her hand Tuesday evening, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was running shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, when a man on a bicycle approached, and grabbed her cell phone out of her hand, according to the initial NOPD report. He then rode off toward Magazine Street, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.