One shot on Toledano, two shot on Felicity, police say

One man reported being shot on Toledano Street over the weekend, and two people were wounded by gunfire the next night on Felicity Street, New Orleans police said.

The first shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 8, when a man in his 30s showed up at a home in the 2100 block of Toledano Street and told the resident there that he had been shot, according to the report in that case.

Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was riding his bicycle near Felicity Street and South Claiborne Avenue when he heard gunfire ring out and realized he had been hit, according to the initial NOPD report in that case. A woman in her 50s was walking nearby, and she was also struck by a bullet, so both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.