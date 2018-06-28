Milan neighborhood cleanup planned to celebrate New Orleans Tricentennial

As part of the city’s ongoing 300th birthday celebrations, residents of the Milan area are planning a neighborhood cleanup Saturday morning, followed by a party at the Atkinson-Stern Tennis Center in the afternoon.

The cleanup efforts start at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 14, and continue until noon. At 1 p.m., the tricentennial celebration with food, drinks and kids’ activities will begin in the Atkinson-Stern Tennis Center lot, across from the main facility at 4025 South Saratoga.

“Everyone is encouraged to clean up their own blocks, then come help at the Atkinson-Stern Tennis Center Lot,” according to the event announcement. “This lot has been selected as a beneficiary of our beautification efforts as it contains an area which can host numerous activities for children and adults in the neighborhood. It is also the venue of our party which will be a fun event for neighbors to get to know each other. Please bring chairs and a dish or something to share with everyone.”

The event is supported by a grant from the city of New Orleans, and neighborhood businesses that make a donation will be invited showcase their services at the party.