McDonald’s on St. Charles Avenue seeks city’s permission for major reconstruction

The owners of the McDonald’s business on St. Charles Avenue in the Garden District are seeking the city’s permission for a major reconstruction project, reorganizing the interior and reconfiguring the building on its three lots, according to documents filed with the city.

“Since the original design and construction of this particular restaurant back in 1984, over time, it has become apparent that the current design where the majority of the guest seating is located on the second floor — out of sight of the cashier’s and kitchen staff — simply does not work,” according to a letter to neighbors from McDonald’s attorney, Justin Schmidt. “Additionally, this reconstruction will allow McDonald’s to better use all of the property that it has today as it did not originally own 3309 St. Charles Avenue, the parking field currently to the right of the restaurant. Accordingly, McDonald’s would like to start over, and construct a replacement building that will function better and still honor all that St. Charles Avenue has to offer the world.”

The current building is deemed a nonconforming use, so the reconstruction project requires a text amendment to the comprehensive zoning ordinance and a conditional-use permit, which both need City Council approval.

The owners of the McDonald’s will meet with neighbors at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in Christ Church Cathedral’s Stuart Hall at 2919 St. Charles Avenue.