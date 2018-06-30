Marijuana sale turns to armed robbery on Cambronne Street, police say

A couple who went to Cambronne Street to sell marijuana ended up being robbed of the drugs, their gun and their own money Friday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

THe victims, a man and a woman both in their 20s, went to the 3900 block of Cambronne Street (near Dixon Street, behind Costco) around 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, to sell marijuana, according to the initial NOPD report. The man they were meeting got into the back seat of their car, then grabbed the male victim by the neck, drew a gun from his waistband and demanded the victim’s gun, marijuana and wallet, the report states.

The gunman took $160 in cash from the wallet, then got out of the victims’ car and left in a blue Altima with two other people, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.