Man stabbed during robbery attempt on Josephine, police say

A man walking on Josephine Street was stabbed several times by an acquaintance trying to rob him overnight, New Orleans police said Thursday morning.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was walking in the 2000 block of Josephine Street (near Danneel Street) around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, June 14, when he was confronted by a man he knew wielding a knife and demanding his belongings, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim refused and the subject stabbed the victim multiple times,” the report states. “The subject fled on foot.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and listed in stable condition afterward, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.