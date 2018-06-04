Man shot to death on South Derbigny Street; three other shootings reported, police say

A man was shot to death Friday evening on South Derbigny Street, and four other people were injured in three different shootings around the Uptown area later in the weekend, New Orleans police said.

The fatal shooting was reported shortly after 7:15 p.m. Friday, June 1, in the 2400 block of South Derbigny Street, according to NOPD reports. The victim was found in a grassy area with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the reports state.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Homicide Detective Bruce Brueggeman, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

Two more people were shot in the 1100 block of St. Mary Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. A man in his 20s was standing next to a vehicle when another vehicle arrived, and a woman inside fired several shots at him, the report states. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and sent him to the hospital via ambulance, and a second victim showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle, the reports state.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, a man in his late 20s was in the 4500 block of South Claiborne Avenue when he got into an argument with another person, who then pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest, the report in that case states. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The South Claiborne incident is classified as a robbery with a shooting involved, but no further details on the incident were available.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a 24-year-old woman was shot in the lip in the 2800 block of LaSalle Street (near Washington Avenue), according to reports in that case. The victim’s aunt answered a loud knock at the door, and a gunman pushed his way into the woman’s bedroom and began firing, the reports state. A male friend of hers began firing back, but the woman was hit in the upper lip, the reports state.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment, the reports state.

