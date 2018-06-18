Man shot on Thalia Street; woman assaulted in Baronne Street home by ex-boyfriend, police say

A man was injured in a shooting on Thalia Street, and a woman was beaten unconscious by her ex-boyfriend on Baronne Street, according to New Orleans police weekend crime reports.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, a 20-year-old man was standing on a porch in the 2400 block of Thalia Street “when a gray sedan pulled up and an unknown subject fired three shots from the back passenger window,” according to the initial NOPD report in that case. “The victim realized he was shot and was transported to an area hospital.”

Around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, a woman in her 30s was in a home in the 2100 block of Baronne Street when she was “punched and choked by her ex-boyfriend until she passed out,” the report in that case states. “A witness on the scene stated that the subject pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s head before fleeing on foot.”

Finally, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 41-year-old Kiana Coleman showed up at Fig and Broadway Street and started arguing with a man in his 40s who worked there, according to the report in that case. She then pulled a silver knife from her purse and began slashing holes in one of his vehicle’s tires, and when he tried to stop her, Colema cut him also, the report states.

Also over the weekend, an unarmed robbery was reported at the Dollar General store in the 8200 block of Earhart Boulevard. Shortly after 9:15 a.m. Saturday, a man walked into the store and “threatened to rob the location,” so the clerk ran to the back of the store and the intruder took the cash register drawer and left out the front door into a white sedan, the report states.