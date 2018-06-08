Man shot in the arm on Toledano Street, police say

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that hit a man in the arm Friday afternoon on Toledano Street, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 8, in the 2100 block of Toledano Street, said NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets.

“One male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm,” Scheets said in an email. “The victim was transported to University Medical Center by EMS.”

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.