Man robbed at gunpoint on Euterpe Street; Magnolia Discount on South Claiborne held up

A man was robbed of his backpack at gunpoint Monday night on Euterpe Street in the Lower Garden District, and the Magnolia Discount gas station on South Carrollton was held up a few hours later, New Orleans police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 18, a man in his 30s was in the 1500 block of Euterpe Street (near Prytania) when a man with a handgun jumped out of the passenger side of a dark green Mustang and demanded his belongings, according to the initial NOPD report. The victim handed over his backpack with his iPhone, iPad and camera, and the gunman left in the vehicle, the report states.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a man with a gun entered the Magnolia Discount store in the 3400 block of South Carrollton and told the clerk that he “needs the money,” according to the report in that case. The clerk filled the gunman’s bag with cash, and the robber left on foot on South Carrollton toward Earhart Boulevard, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.