Man robbed at gunpoint during cell phone purchase on Magazine Street, police say

A man trying to buy a cell phone from another person around midday Monday on Magazine Street was robbed at gunpoint instead, but officers arrested the suspect shortly afterward, New Orleans police said.

Rodolfo Bartholomew, 25, is accused of using the online app “Letgo” to set up a meeting with a man in his 30s to sell him two iPhone Xs shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, near Magazine and Race streets, according to New Orleans police. As they approached one another there, Bartholomew displayed a Glock 22 handgun with an extended magazine and demanded the victim’s money and belongings, the report states.

“The victim then threw money at Bartholomew and began to run to the front door,” the report states. “The victim called out to other customers and Bartholomew was stopped by witnesses at which point he is accused of firing one shot from the handgun.”

Police officers found that Bartholomew had 14 Tramadol 200 mg tablets. He was arrested on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the report states, and he was also on parole for simple robbery.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Task Force B officers of the Sixth District at 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 821-1111.