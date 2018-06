A 31-year-old man was killed Sunday evening in a crash on Versailles Boulevard, New Orleans police said.

The victim “was traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck a utility pole” in the 50 block of Versailles Boulevard (between South Claiborne and Fontainebleau) shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 3, according to initial NOPD reports. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the report states.