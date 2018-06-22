Man indicted on murder charge in Hollygrove double shooting

A 24-year-old man was indicted on a murder charge this week in connection with a March shooting inside a Hollygrove home that wounded one man and injured another, New Orleans court officials said.

Joshua V. Brown Sr., 24, is charged with the second-degree murder of Calvin Powell, also 24, and the attempted second-degree murder of a 23-year-old man who was injured in the March 16 shooting in a home in the 8800 Stroelitz Street.

Brown fatally shot Powell during a fight, and the other man was injured trying to break up the altercation, according to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office. Brown then drove the wounded man to the hospital so they could both be treated for their injuries, and police found Powell dead inside the home where the shooting took place, prosecutors said.

Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman raised Brown’s bond from $100,000 to $1.5 million following Thursday’s indictment. Assistant District Attorney Abigail MacDonald presented the case to the grand jury.