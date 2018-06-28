Fontainebleau closed Friday; part of South Carrollton closes Saturday

A major section of Fontainebleau Drive will be closed most of the day Friday and Monday for road repairs, and part of South Carrollton will close on Saturday for water line work, officials said.

Fontainebleau will be closed between Nashville Avenue and South Broad from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Friday, June 29) so Barriere Construction Company crews can “remove damaged portions of the asphalt roadway and replace them with a new, smooth surface,” according to an announcement from the city. The same section will be closed again Monday “to complete the removal of damaged portions of the asphalt roadway and replace them with a new, smooth surface,” the announcement states.

Detour routes will be along South Claiborne Avenue, Napoleon Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, the announcement states.

“Residents are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near active construction sites,” according to the city’s announcement. “Throughout construction, parking may be limited within the construction zone. Please expect traffic delays and allow for additional time to reach your destination.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (June 30), Sewerage & Water Board crews will be working on a water line on South Carrollton Avenue between Willow and Green streets, closing the lakebound side to traffic. Drivers should turn left onto Oak Street, then take Leonidas to Green Street and back to South Carrollton to avoid the work site, the S&WB said.