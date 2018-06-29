Fatal stabbing under investigation on Toledano Street, police say

A fatal stabbing has been reported Friday morning on Toledano Street in Broadmoor, New Orleans police said.

Classified as a “homicide by cutting,” the incident is under investigation in the 3100 block of Toledano (between South Prieur and South Roman streets), NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, June 29.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.