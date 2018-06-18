Cherry Coffee Roasters seeks to serve dinner and cocktails at new Lower Garden District location

Now that Cherry Coffee Roasters has settled into their new space on Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District, they are seeking to add a dinner menu and cocktails.

The company, which started as Cherry Espresso inside Stein’s Deli five years ago and then opened a standalone shop in an old fire station on Laurel Street, moved out of Stein’s and into its new location at 1581 Magazine Street in April.

Similar to the evolution of the Laurel Street location, Cherry is now seeking to add dinner and cocktails on Magazine Street, owner Lauren Fink said in documents filed with the city.

“I would like to compliment our coffee offerings by providing the neighborhood with an opportunity to join us for dinner, a delicious cocktail, dessert and, of course, coffee,” Fink wrote to neighbors.

Dinner at “Cherry 2” would be served from Tuesday to Friday until 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday until 11 p.m., Fink wrote.

The change, however, will require that Cherry 2 be deemed a standard restaurant and acquire a conditional-use permit. Those requests will receive their first hearing before the City Planning Commission on July 24.