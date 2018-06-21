‘Bounce the House’ party pairs Chicago cuisine with New Orleans Bounce

Chicago and New Orleans will fuse flavors this Saturday, June 23, for a special food and music social.

Pop-Up Noir, the same group behind last February’s Restaurant Week showcasing Black chefs, has partnered with The Revolution Bar in Central City for “Beats and Bites: Bounce the House Day Party.”

Acclaimed New Orleans DJ Raj Smoove will play Bounce Music, and Todd Richard, who is a Chicago native, chef, and House Music DJ, will be making a special guest appearance to promote his latest cookbook.

Chef Todd owns Richard’s Southern Fried Restaurant in Atlanta, where he lives. Signed copies of his book, entitled “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes,” will be available at the event.

According to Eat NOLA Noir, the parent brand of Pop-Up Noir, the event is a way to “continue the celebration of minority chefs, bartenders and food-preneurs who help shape the culinary and hospitality culture of New Orleans.”

Bounce the House will bring the sounds of New Orleans and Chicago together from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at The Revolution Bar, 1840 Thalia St.

Tickets are $20 for the general public and $100 for the VIP experience, which includes a signed copy of Chef Todd’s latest cookbook, dishes from his cookbook, and cocktails in Revolution’s Buktu Lounge. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age.

For information about VIP packages and more, email info[at]eatnolanoir.com.