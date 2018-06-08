Baton Rouge businessman indicted on murder charge in beating death of 60-year-old man on St. Charles Avenue

A real-estate agent from Baton Rouge was indicted Thursday on a murder charge in the beating death of a 60-year-old man on St. Charles Avenue, Orleans Parish prosecutors said.

Garrett Ward, 25, will face a charge of second-degree murder in the Jan. 6 death of 60-year-old Arnold Jackson, nearly two weeks after Ward allegedly attacked Jackson while the older man walked down St. Charles Avenue “minding his own business,” prosecutors said.

For details, see the full news release from the Orleans Parish District Attorney: