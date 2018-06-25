Audubon Commission to vote on new master plan at Wednesday meeting

After a public-input process that has taken up most of the first half of 2018, the Audubon Commission will meet Wednesday to take a vote on its new master plan, officials said.

As developed by the architecture firm Eskew+Dumez+Ripple, the plan suggests that no more green space be used for new development, and instead focuses on improving existing amenities and solving current problems, such as lighting and parking.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, in the Audubon Tea Room at 6500 Magazine Street.