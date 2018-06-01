Advertiser: At the right time, the “Foundation Preparatory Charter School” word is getting out
The word is getting out that Foundation Preparatory Charter School is exactly what parents find most important at some of New Orleans’ most prominent (and private) schools.
- 9 to 1 student/teacher ratio
- Enriched learning (like yoga and coding)
- Focus on diversity
- Individual Growth
- Cultural and art appreciation
Yes, we have a new location and the warm welcome to the City Park/Faubourg St. John Community is appreciated. Foundation Preparatory Charter School is glad to call the McDonough #28 building our new home. This space will allow us to serve more families who are committed to their child’s education.
Visit foundationprepratory.org to learn more.
Foundation Preparatory Charter School
2733 Esplanade Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70119
#foundationprepnola #solidfoundation #nolaed
