Advertiser: At the right time, the “Foundation Preparatory Charter School” word is getting out

The word is getting out that Foundation Preparatory Charter School is exactly what parents find most important at some of New Orleans’ most prominent (and private) schools.

9 to 1 student/teacher ratio

Enriched learning (like yoga and coding)

Focus on diversity

Individual Growth

Cultural and art appreciation

Yes, we have a new location and the warm welcome to the City Park/Faubourg St. John Community is appreciated. Foundation Preparatory Charter School is glad to call the McDonough #28 building our new home. This space will allow us to serve more families who are committed to their child’s education.

Visit foundationprepratory.org to learn more.

Foundation Preparatory Charter School

2733 Esplanade Ave.

New Orleans, LA 70119

