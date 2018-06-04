Teen arrested on Dante Street after home invasion; four other robberies reported, police say

An alleged teenage home intruder was arrested Saturday afternoon on Dante Street after a violent confrontation; two South Carrollton fast-food restaurants reported robbery incidents, and two other robberies were reported on Tchoupitoulas and Amelia streets over the weekend, New Orleans police said.

In the home-invasion, an officer was called to the 1800 block of Dante Street around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, June 2, and arrived to hear a woman screaming inside in a home, according to the report in that case. When police entered, they found a 15-year-old boy “shirtless and in distress,” and a woman in her 60s “down on the floor with a ripped shirt, also distressed,” the report states.

“The victim advised the officers that the subject attacked her and did not live at the location,” the report states.

The teen was arrested at the scene, the reports states, but his age was withheld because of his age. The incident is classified as an aggravated burglary.

Police are also investigating two robbery incidents of fast-food restaurants on the South Carrollton corridor. Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, a man walked into the Wendy’s in the 3100 block of South Carrollton with a gun in his hand, according to the report in that case.

“The subject went behind the counter and tried to open the registers,” the report states. “Unable to open them, the subject fled in an unknown vehicle.”

Around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, a man walked into the Subway restaurant at 3502 South Carrollton Avenue and told the employee, “I’m about to rob you,” the report states.

“The employee fled the business and called for police,” the report states. “The male fled out the front door and entered a dark colored sedan and fled.”

Finally, two other armed robberies were reported on Saturday evening. Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 30s was getting out of his vehicle in the 2900 block of Amelia Street when two assailants confronted him, according to the report in that case.

“One of the subjects had a handgun and demanded the victim’s property,” the report states. “The victim complied by throwing his keys on the ground and fleeing. The subjects fled in the victim’s vehicle.”

Shortly before midnight, another man in his 30s was confronted at the bus stop at Tchoupitoulas and General Taylor by an attacker who pointed a gun at his chest and demanded everything he had, according to the report in that case. The gunman took “the victim’s clothing, shoes, wallet, keys and cell phone,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.