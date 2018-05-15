YAYA spring fundraiser will feature glass demo, live music

YAYA, the non-profit arts community for local children and youth, will host their spring fundraiser Brass ‘N Glass this Friday, May 18. The free event will feature a glass demonstration by Juli Juneau, live music by CoolNasty, and an arts market with work by YAYA artists.

The fundraiser will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at the YAYA Arts Center, 3322 LaSalle St. One method of donating on this night will be the Goblet Grab: guests can buy a handmade glass and drink for free all night, courtesy of NOLA Brewing.

This event is free and open to all ages. Must be 21+ to drink.

About the Glass Artist

Juli Juneau first made New Orleans her home in 1989. In 1995 she created Nomad Collection, which began as an import business featuring Balinese Sarongs, Tuareg jewelry sourced from her travels in Mali, and her own travel photography. She has traveled extensively throughout the world including a 2.5 year solo adventure from Dakar, Senegal to Cape Town, South Africa. This inspiring journey through 23 African countries by land made the African continent and her people, music, culture, wildlife, and geography especially dear to Juli’s heart. Her glass art has a luster reflecting her spirit of curiosity and compassion. Juli’s work is displayed in a multitude of US and international collections.

About the Band

CoolNasty Band is one of the youngest bands to enter the New Orleans arena of great musicians. Founded in March of 2015, this group of individuals has entertained a variety of audiences all over the United States. They specialize in jazz-fusion, but can adapt to any situation of any musical style. Along with having original music, they are also known for revamping cover tunes into their own cool and nasty style!

For more information, visit yayainc.org.