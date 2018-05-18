Woman upset at fiancé crashes into his car, stabs him on Carrollton Avenue, police say

A woman upset at her fiancé Thursday evening crashed her vehicle into his, chased his car down Carrollton Avenue, crashed into him again and then cut him and slashed his tires, New Orleans police said.

The woman, 46-year-old Jacquelyn Ward, saw her fiancé (also in his 40s) in his vehicle with another woman around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, so Ward rammed her own vehicle into his, according to the initial report.

The fiancé tried to drive away, but Ward pursued him to the 1100 block of Carrollton Avenue (near Oak Street), where he stopped and she crashed into his vehicle again, the report states. Ward then got out of her vehicle, slashed one of his front tires, stabbed him and then slashed two more of his tires before driving away, the report states.

Ward is identified as “wanted” in the report, which is classified as a domestic aggravated battery with a knife, but she has yet to be arrested, according to online jail records.