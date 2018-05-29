Woman attacked in Lowerline Street home invasion, police say

A woman in a Lowerline Street home awoke Monday morning to find an intruder inside who hit her several times before escaping, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was housesitting at a residence in the 1200 block of Lowerline (near Oak Street) on Monday, May 28, and was awakened by a noise around 11:15 a.m., according to the initial NOPD report. She found a man inside the home, and he struck her “three to four times on the right arm with an open hand” before jumping out a bedroom window to escape, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.