Woman asks man for a ride, then pepper sprays him and steals his belongings, police say

A woman asked a man for a ride, then pepper-sprayed him and took his belongings from the center console of his vehicle before escaping, but investigators are hoping that surveillance footage of her can lead to her arrest, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was in a business on South Broad Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 30, when a woman asked him for a ride, according to NOPD reports. As they drove, she began rifling through his belongings in the vehicle, so he stopped in the 4600 block of Walmsley Street and told her to get out, the reports state.

She then pepper sprayed the man, took money from the center console, and ran off on foot, the report states.

The suspect is described as a black woman wearing a black bonnet, with a dark shirt and a light-colored jacket, the report states.

Police obtained surveillance video of her, and anyone who can help identify her is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.