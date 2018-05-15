Woman arrested in stabbing of mother, 84, police say

A 65-year-old woman was arrested Monday evening after allegedly stabbing her 84-year-old mother during dinner at their General Taylor Street home, New Orleans police said.

Linda Douse, 65, was having dinner with her 84-year-old mother at home in the 2700 block of General Taylor Street around 7 p.m. when the stabbing took place, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The daughter, who is reportedly mentally disturbed, grabbed a knife and stabbed the mother,” the report states. “The mother was taken to the hospital and the daughter was arrested on scene.”

Douse is charged with attempted first-degree murder and remains in jail without bond, according to online court records.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.