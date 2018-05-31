Woman arrested after crash, knife attack on fiance in Carrollton Avenue parking lot

The woman accused earlier this month of crashing her car into her fiance’s vehicle, slashing his tires and stabbing him in a Carrollton Avenue parking lot has been arrested on multiple charges, New Orleans police said.

Jacquelyn Ward, 46, is charged with aggravated battery, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, two counts of hit-and-run driving and two municipal warrants, according to online jail records.

After seeing her fiance in a vehicle with another woman on May 15, Ward allegedly crashed her car into his, pursued him to the 1100 block of South Carrollton Avenue, and rammed his car again, slashed his tires and stabbed him, according to police accounts at the time.

She was located Wednesday (May 30) in the 2100 block of Benefit Street by the Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and arrested. She remained in jail Thursday morning in lieu of a $200 cash bond, online court records show.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.