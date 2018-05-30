Two-month repaving project begins on Fontainebleau to add bike lane

City workers are launching a two-month repaving project today along Fontainebleau that will create a new bicycle lane between Nashville Avenue and South Broad Street.
Parking may be limited within the construction zone and traffic delays are to be expected, according to an announcement from the city’s Roadwork NOLA program. For details, read the full release from the city below:
The City of New Orleans, Department of Public Works’ construction contractors, Barriere Construction, LLC and Pavement Markings will mobilize crews to the Fontainebleau neighborhood on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 for an approximately 60-day, $400,000 repaving project between Nashville Avenue and South Broad Avenue.
Work calls for removing and replacing the top layer of asphalt pavement, replacing concrete panels, installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps, adjusting manholes, completing sidewalk repairs and adding roadway striping with a new, dedicated bike lane.
Throughout construction, parking may be limited within the construction zone. Please expect traffic delays and allow additional time to reach your destination.
In general, construction crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday work may occur when inclement weather prevents work from occurring as scheduled during the previous week. Residents are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near active construction sites.
For more information about this and other roadway projects, visit www.roadwork.nola.gov or contact RoadWorkNOLA at roadwork@nola.gov or 504-658-ROAD (7623).
