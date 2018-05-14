Three women robbed of purses on Camp Street, police say

Three women walking on Camp Street in the Lower Garden District were robbed of their purses Saturday night, New Orleans police said.

The victims — one woman in her 50s, and two in their 20s — were on Camp Street near Race Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, according to the initial NOPD report. Two strangers approached from behind, grabbed their purses and ran off, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.