Three sought after break-in at Dollar Tree store on South Claiborne

One man broke through the glass front door of the Dollar Tree store on South Claiborne Avenue early Saturday morning, and two other men took advantage of the broken door to steal from the store a few minutes later, New Orleans police said.

At 1:50 a.m. Saturday, May 19, a man broke through the glass front door of the Dollar Tree store in the 2100 block of South Claiborne Avenue and went inside, according to surveillance video from the scene. Ten minutes later, two more men entered through the broken door, according to a NOPD report on the burglary.

“The perpetrators were seen to have stolen razors, deodorant, a box fan and several items of clothing from the store before fleeing the scene,” the report states.

The first suspect is a black man wearing a white baseball cap, a purple T-shirt and gray jogging pants, the report states. Of the other two men, one was an older black man dressed in all blue, and one was wearing a red baseball cap, gray shirt and camouflage shorts, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.