Thousands of Uptown residents lose power after substation breaker trips, Entergy says

Thousands of residents and businesses temporarily lost power Tuesday afternoon after a breaker tripped at a substation serving the Uptown area of New Orleans, Entergy said.

Crews “safely restored power to ~21,000 customers affected by the outage within 45 minutes,” and were able to restore power to the remaining 2,700 addresses 45 minutes later, Entergy said shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the tripped breaker is under investigation, Entergy said.