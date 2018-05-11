Teen girl taken from Loyola Avenue to Baton Rouge for sexual assault, police say

A 14-year-old girl was picked up from Loyola Avenue by an unknown man and taken to Baton Rouge for a sexual assault, New Orleans police said.

No other details are included in the initial NOPD report, which has a reporting location of the 3300 block of Loyola Avenue and a reporting time of 2 a.m. Friday, May 11.

More information has been requested, and this article will be updated if it becomes available. Anyone who can possibly assist with the investigation is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.