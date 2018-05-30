Tania Tetlow: “When a call like this comes, you answer it”

A Message from Incoming President Tania Tetlow to Alumni, Donors and Volunteers from Loyola University on Vimeo.

Tania Tetlow, recently named as the 17th president of Loyola University New Orleans and the first layperson to serve in that role, recorded a series of greeting videos in which she introduces herself to students, faculty, parents, alumni and university donors. In the videos, Tetlow describes her life growing up around the university in a family of Jesuit priests, even being “sung to sleep with Gregorian chant,” and promising to work with all the groups to improve the university in the fall.

Her message to alumni is above. To see all the videos, see Loyola University’s page at Vimeo.