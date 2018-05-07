Suspect wanted in Peniston Street home break-in attempt, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police are searching for a man in connection with an attempted home burglary on Peniston Street, authorities said.

Derrick Cummings, 48, is wanted in connection with an attempted residential burglary that took place April 23 in the 2400 block of Peniston Street, according to a NOPD news release.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.